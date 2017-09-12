C.J. Fiedorowicz Placed on IR with Concussion; Jaelen Strong Activated

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans made two roster moves, placing tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve and activating wide receiver Jaelen Strong to take his spot on the roster.

The Texans officially announced the moves on Tuesday.

Fiedorowicz left the Texans' season opener on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being diagnosed with a concussion, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Wilson also noted Fiedorowicz sustained a concussion during the preseason but was cleared to play in Week 1. He was one of five Texans players who suffered concussions against the Jaguars, leaving the team's roster thin heading into Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Strong was suspended one game by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The third-year wide receiver has struggled to break out after being a first-round draft pick in 2015.

In his first two seasons, Strong has recorded 28 receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games.

Strong will be part of a Houston receiver group that also includes DeAndre Hopkins and Andy Jones playing in Cincinnati on a short week.