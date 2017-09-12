2017 BMW Championship Odds: Spieth Betting Favorite over Johnson, Thomas

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Halfway through the FedEx Cup playoffs, Justin Thomas has put himself in prime position to win the title if he can just take this week's BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois.

However, that will be a tough task considering Thomas will be going for his third victory in four events and has to top favorite Jordan Spieth and defending champion Dustin Johnson as the +1000 third choice (bet $100 to win $1,000) behind them at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Johnson edged Spieth in a playoff at the Northern Trust Open to win the first tournament in the FedEx Cup playoffs a little more than two weeks ago, and he won last year's BMW Championship by three strokes over Paul Casey. Still, Spieth is listed as a small +650 favorite over Johnson (+750) despite Thomas winning two of his last three.

Spieth placed second behind Thomas at the Dell Technologies Championship—finishing three shots back—and he holds a 27-point lead in the FedEx Cup standings with 5,071. Johnson (4,650 points) ranks third behind Thomas (5,044), and they are followed by Hideki Matsuyama (3,021) and Jon Rahm (2,894).

Rickie Fowler is sixth with 2,217 points, and he is the +1200 fourth choice on the golf odds to win the BMW Championship over Matsuyama (+1400) and Rahm (+1400).

Fowler tied for 13th at the Dell Technologies Championship, while the 22-year-old Rahm turned in yet another impressive performance, finishing fourth along with Casey, who is the +2000 eighth choice to win it. Rahm tied for third at the Northern Trust Open as well.

Jason Day won the BMW Championship in 2015, and he is the +1800 seventh choice to take home the title for the second time in three years. Day had tied the event record of 22 under par set by Tigers Woods back in 2007 before Johnson broke it last year at Crooked Stick outside Indianapolis, winning it for a second time with 23 under par.

Rory McIlroy is also +2000 on the BMW Championship odds, and he is still looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour this year. McIlroy is a disappointing 51st in the FedEx Cup standings after missing the cut at the Dell Technologies Championship.