WWE 2K18: Predicting Every Main Roster Star's Rating

Credit: WWE.com

The Women's Revolution continues to dominate headlines in WWE as the women's divisions of both Raw and SmackDown Live thrive on the backs of talented performers, bold characters and intriguing personas.

Assuming WWE wishes to reflect the increased importance of women on its programming by giving them their highest ratings ever, the female talent could rank higher than several significant Superstars elsewhere on the roster.

Alexa Bliss (84)

A four-time women's champion across two brands, Bliss has become one of the biggest breakout characters of the brand extension and the face of women's wrestling on Raw. Her rating reflects an enormous jump in relevance as opposed to last year's game.

Alicia Fox (73)

Though she is a former Divas champion, Alicia Fox has long been at or near the bottom of the women's division, heated up only when WWE Creative needs a fresh face to keep a champion busy for a month. A low rating is to be expected.

Asuka (89)

No, Asuka has not made her debut on the main roster yet, but when she does, she will unleash the same hell on those unfortunate souls around her as she did in NXT. An 89 may appear too generous, but the full scope of her dominance warrants it.

Bayley (85)

A former Raw women's champion, Bayley's character has been flawed, but her in-ring output has not been. An elite performer between the ropes, the 85 rating is deserved.

Becky Lynch (84)

The first SmackDown women's champion, Becky Lynch has fallen off in importance, but her in-ring skills are second to few. Submission, striking and her babyface comeback should combine to make her one of the top female Superstars in the game.

Nikki Bella (80)

Yes, Nikki Bella should be rated lower than 80 given her last year with the company, but her status as a reality television star and the soon-to-be Mrs. John Cena will secure her a higher rating than she has earned.

Carmella (78)

She may have won Money in the Bank and she may be poised to capture SmackDown gold, but WWE Creative has never shied away from the idea that she is not as good as her peers, and thus, she must cheat. A 78 rating may not reflect her status on the show but it does her in-ring ability.

Charlotte Flair (88)

She may not be the highest-ranked female in the game, but Charlotte Flair has been positioned as the measuring stick in the women's division from the moment she arrived. Asuka may rate higher, but Flair could be the best and most enjoyable character to play with.

Dana Brooke (70)

Dana Brooke does not have the experience to rank any higher than 70. She is very much the lesser of the female workers but has a power that others do not. That is good enough to prevent her from falling in the sub-60s.

Emma (75)

Like her character champions for more opportunities, her in-game persona should be begging the folks at 2K Games for a better ranking. Lack of television time, injury and irrelevance for much of the last year certainly hurt her here.

Mickie James (80)

Mickie James gets the benefit of a Hall of Fame resume and an in-ring skill set on par with most, earning an 80 rating despite the fact that she has become lost in the shuffle on Monday nights.



Natalya (81)

Natalya may be the current SmackDown women's champion, but her lack of creative direction will be taken into account. Despite a submission-based style that should help her win many a match at the end of a PS4 controller, her status as a secondary performer on the brand will be taken into consideration when rating her.

Naomi (83)

The queen of glow reigned as SmackDown women's champion on two separate occasions and established herself as a premier star in the division after years of frustration.

Nia Jax (81)

Jax will rate moderately, her recent march toward the women's title not taken into consideration. That is a shame given how improved she has become in such little time.

Paige (77)

Look for WWE to downplay Paige's significance with a low rating that reflects the diminishing of her star since 2016 and her absence due to injury.

Sasha Banks (85)

The Boss' push may be somewhat disjointed, with championship victories followed by quick defeats, but she is an elite performer in WWE and one of the company's top stars. One of the higher ratings among women is a given.

Summer Rae (67)

It is interesting to see Summer Rae listed for the game given how nonexistent she has been on WWE television. The lowest rating on the roster is fitting.

Tamina (72)

Tamina's push is still in its infancy, meaning her rating in the game is not likely to take that into consideration.