Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta Reportedly Sell Remaining UFC Stock

Having already sold the company, Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta have reportedly cashed in on their remaining investment in UFC.

Forbes' Noah Kirsch reported the pair sold their rest of their shares in UFC to WME-IMG and the company was valued at $5 billion as part of the transaction. The Fertitta brothers sold UFC to WME-IMG in July 2016 for roughly $4 billion.

