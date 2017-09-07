    Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta Reportedly Sell Remaining UFC Stock

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Co-Owners, UFC, Lorenzo Fertitta (L) and Frank Fertitta attend UFC on Fox: Live Heavyweight Championship at the Honda Center on November 12, 2011 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
    Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    Having already sold the company, Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta have reportedly cashed in on their remaining investment in UFC. 

    ForbesNoah Kirsch reported the pair sold their rest of their shares in UFC to WME-IMG and the company was valued at $5 billion as part of the transaction. The Fertitta brothers sold UFC to WME-IMG in July 2016 for roughly $4 billion.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Complete Guide to UFC 215: Johnson vs Borg

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Velasquez Doesn't Expect to Fight This Year

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Fertitta Brothers Sell Off Remaining Stake of UFC

      Damon Martin
      via MMAWeekly.com"/><meta property=
      MMA logo
      MMA

      McGregor Camp Wants Diaz Rematch for Next Tilt

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report