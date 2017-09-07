Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andre Gomes and Anthony Ralston

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a January transfer bid for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes after failing to land the Portugal international during the summer window.

Spurs aren't the only London-based Premier League side in for Gomes, though. West Ham United are also keen on the 24-year-old former Valencia playmaker.

Tottenham wanted to win the race for Gomes this summer, per Paul Brown of the Daily Star: "Gomes favoured a move to Tottenham to work with Mauricio Pochettino and was ready to join them on loan for the rest of the season. But the move fell through when Barcelona pulled the plug at the last minute after failing to sign a replacement in time."

However, Brown also noted how Spurs are confident about trying again during the winter window: "The 24-year-old's future remains up in the air but Spurs believe he will be made available again when the transfer window reopens."

Brown puts Spurs and manager Mauricio Pochettino in "pole position" to beat the Hammers to Gomes' signature if bids are submitted in January.

Barca could be receptive to offers after reportedly trying to offload Gomes this summer. The midfield man was offered to Serie A giants Juventus to help try and raise funds to potentially buy Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain, per Sport (h/t Anthony Chapman of The Sun).

Gomes may have struggled to make the grade at the Camp Nou, but he is still a quality midfielder. The one-time Benfica ace is comfortable and accomplished on the ball. He can play between the lines and is versatile enough to operate deep or in attacking areas.

In other words, Gomes has all the attributes to add even more technical quality to an already deep and gifted Tottenham midfield. His quality in possession would dovetail well with playmakers Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

Strengthening midfield may not be Pochettino's only transfer priority. Instead, the Tottenham boss could also look to boost his options at the back by adding Celtic's Anthony Ralston to his defensive ranks.

The 18-year-old is being watched by both Spurs and Premier League rivals Everton, according to ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke: "Sources told ESPN FC that scouts from Everton and Tottenham watched Ralston in action in midweek for Scotland under-21s in their impressive 2-0 win over Netherlands."

Spurs have already topped up their defensive choices this summer. The north London club signed Davinson Sanchez, 21, from Ajax in a club-record deal. Pochettinho also acquired 19-year-old Juan Foyth from Estudiantes.

Those moves show a commitment from Tottenham to get younger defensively. It's a wise policy given the age and status of some of the club's primary defenders.

Jan Vertonghen is 30, while fellow centre-back Toby Alderweireld's representatives recently suggested the 28-year-old will seek a move away if he doesn't get an improved contract, per Steve Goodman of The Sun.

Spurs seem ready to continue refining a young and talented squad. Adding Gomes and a few more young prospects to help refresh a stingy defence are signs of good future planning from Pochettino and the club.