JaMychal Green, Grizzlies Reportedly Working Toward 2-Year Contract

With the start of the regular season just over a month away, the Memphis Grizzlies and restricted free-agent forward JaMychal Green are reportedly still engaged in discussions regarding a new contract.

Appearing on Sports 56 Wednesday (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman), the Commercial Appeal's Ronald Tillery said he believes the sides will eventually agree to terms on a two-year deal.

"What I'm hearing is that it will be done, but it will be a short-term deal," Tillery said. "I think, initially, they were trying to get a long-term deal done—four years.

"I think it will end up being two years. They've just got to get to the money."

The Grizzlies extended a $2.8 million qualifying offer to Green before July 1 to officially make him a restricted free agent.

Since then, the two sides have been unable to find financial middle ground even though the Grizzlies submitted a proposal to Green that included a substantial raise.

According to Tillery, the Grizzlies "offered significantly more" than the $2.8 million qualifying offer. However, he added the figures were "significantly less than Green and his agent were probably expecting when the process began."

Green, who went undrafted out of the University of Alabama, experienced a career year during the 2016-17 campaign.

In 77 appearances, 75 of which were starts, the 27-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three.