    JaMychal Green, Grizzlies Reportedly Working Toward 2-Year Contract

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 20: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in game three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 20, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    With the start of the regular season just over a month away, the Memphis Grizzlies and restricted free-agent forward JaMychal Green are reportedly still engaged in discussions regarding a new contract. 

    Appearing on Sports 56 Wednesday (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman), the Commercial Appeal's Ronald Tillery said he believes the sides will eventually agree to terms on a two-year deal. 

    "What I'm hearing is that it will be done, but it will be a short-term deal," Tillery said. "I think, initially, they were trying to get a long-term deal donefour years.

    "I think it will end up being two years. They've just got to get to the money."

    The Grizzlies extended a $2.8 million qualifying offer to Green before July 1 to officially make him a restricted free agent. 

    Since then, the two sides have been unable to find financial middle ground even though the Grizzlies submitted a proposal to Green that included a substantial raise. 

    According to Tillery, the Grizzlies "offered significantly more" than the $2.8 million qualifying offer. However, he added the figures were "significantly less than Green and his agent were probably expecting when the process began."

    Green, who went undrafted out of the University of Alabama, experienced a career year during the 2016-17 campaign. 

    In 77 appearances, 75 of which were starts, the 27-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three. 

    Related

      Memphis Grizzlies logo
      Memphis Grizzlies

      Report: Grizz, Green Progressing Toward Short-Term Deal

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chuck: Kobe Still > LeBron on GOAT List

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pacers Won't Take Legal Action Against Lakers

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Memphis Grizzlies logo
      Memphis Grizzlies

      Grizzlies' Position Battles to Watch in Training Camp

      Beale Street Bears
      via Beale Street Bears