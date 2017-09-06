USA's 2017 Presidents Cup Team Captain Picks Phil Mickelson, Charley Hoffman

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Stricker, who is the United States captain for the 2017 Presidents Cup, has rounded out his team by making Phil Mickelson and Charley Hoffman the last two picks.

Per the Golf Channel, here is how the full U.S. team looks for this year's Presidents Cup:

Per Brian Wacker of Golf Digest, Mickelson is making his 23rd straight appearance for Team USA in international competition.



Mickelson has had a difficult 2017 season with no wins and five top-10 finishes in 21 tournaments. He is coming off a season-best sixth-place finish at the Dell Technologies Championship last week.

At 47 years old, Mickelson has also been a Team USA stalwart since the first Presidents Cup in 1994. He was terrific in helping the American squad to victory two years ago, going 3-0-1 overall and defeating Charl Schwartzel in Sunday's singles match 5 & 4.

Hoffman finished percentage points behind Kevin Chappell for the No. 10 spot and an automatic spot on the United States roster. He was hurt by a 47th-place finish at the Dell Technologies Championship, but the California native has seven top-10 finishes in 29 events this season.

The 2017 Presidents Cup will take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The United States has won the event six straight times and nine of the first 11 overall dating back to its inception in 1994.