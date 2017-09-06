WWE 2K18 Roster: 47 Playable Superstars Revealed, Plus Breezango Entrance Video

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

The anticipation for WWE 2K18 will only grow after the latest roster reveal.

Corey Graves and Renee Young revealed the final 47 playable wrestlers available for the upcoming video game:

Per Joe Skrebels and Gav Murphy of IGN, this includes former WWE greats like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Rob Van Dam as well as those currently on the roster like Enzo Amore and the members of The New Day.

The other big reveal was one of the more exciting entrance videos you will see, featuring the tag-team duo Breezango:

Fandango and Tyler Breeze have unique personalities in real life as the "fashion police" of WWE and that was captured well in the latest video.

WWE 2K18, which features Seth Rollins on the cover, is set for release on Oct. 17. WWE.com shared a list of all the names already in the game, including top names like Jinder Mahal, John Cena and others. New WWE stars like Shinsuke Nakamura are available, as well as legends like Andre the Giant.

For those who didn't see their favorite star to this point, Wednesday's final release hopefully included someone they can root for. Here is the full list of names in the latest announcement: