Paul Goldschmidt's MRI on Elbow Injury Revealed No Structural Damage

An MRI revealed no structural damage to the elbow of Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reported the news from Goldschmidt who also said he expects to return to the lineup Wednesday.

The All-Star was sent back to Phoenix for an MRI after missing the Diamondbacks' games on Sunday and Monday with soreness in his right elbow.

"Whatever happens (with the MRI results), I'm pretty confident I can play," Goldschmidt told reporters Monday. "It's been getting better every day, but it hasn't gone away now for a week or so. As long as it doesn't get worse, it hasn't affected me."

Goldschmidt, 29, had missed only one game this season. It's unknown how long he was dealing with the injury. He belted 11 home runs and drove in 31 runs during the month of August, so the pain does not appear to have had much of an affect.

The Diamondbacks are 80-58 and in a commanding position to earn one of the NL's two wild-card spots. Goldschmidt's MRI giving him a clean bill of health will undoubtedly help assuage concerns going into the final month of the regular season.