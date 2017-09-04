Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel Undergoes Surgery on Ankle Injury

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The Texas A&M Aggies suffered more than just a loss during Sunday's 45-44 defeat at the hands of UCLA.

On Monday, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle noted head coach Kevin Sumlin said quarterback Nick Starkel underwent surgery on a broken ankle. It remains unclear whether he will return this season.

ESPN.com reported Starkel left the 45-44 loss after he was tackled with a 38-10 lead in the third quarter. He was helped off the field and gave way to Kellen Mond, who couldn't protect the lead.

Starkel was just 6-of-13 for 62 yards at the time of the injury as Texas A&M relied on a strong running game featuring Trayveon Williams to build the lead. Williams tallied 203 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, but Mond's 3-of-17 performance proved devastating to the Aggies as UCLA came roaring back behind Josh Rosen's four touchdown passes.

Starkel was also seen on the sideline with crutches and a walking boot as Texas A&M lost its lead.

The Aggies will likely continue to turn toward Mond despite Sunday's poor performance. He will look to turn things around Saturday during their home opener against Nicholls.