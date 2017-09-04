Le'Veon Bell Approached by Dairy Queen for Endorsements After Job Application

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell could be endorsing Dairy Queen in the near future.

On Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Bell said the restaurant chain—most known for its ice cream—approached him with endorsement chances.

"We're still in the midst of it right now, but they are obviously interested after what happened with the buzz surrounding it," Bell said, per Fowler. "I'm excited about it. I love Dairy Queen ... It's still in the negotiation stage right now."

This comes after Bell applied for a job at Dairy Queen during his contract holdout:

The running back and restaurant also interacted with each other on Twitter after he applied for the job:

Bell likely isn't hurting for cash after he signed his $12.1 million franchise tag Monday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I'm just happy to be out here playing football," the Michigan State product said, per Fowler. "I don't have to worry about the business side of it anymore."

Bell's Steelers open the 2017 season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North battle. He will look to build on his impressive showing from last year, when he tallied 1,268 rushing yards, 616 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns in just 12 games.