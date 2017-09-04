Braun Strowman vs. Big Show: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw Sept. 4

Credit: WWE.com

If there was ever a time that a steel cage needed reinforcing, it's now: Braun Strowman and Big Show are set to collide inside said structure on Monday's WWE Raw.

The behemoths threaten to leave their steel surroundings in ruins. That super heavyweight clash will highlight an episode that will also feature the aftermath of Nia Jax turning on the Raw women's champ, the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns rivalry intensifying and a bout with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

The CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, is set to host it all.

The red brand will be focused on hyping and constructing the card for the No Mercy pay-per-view on Sept. 24. The event already has two megamatches lined up in Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar and Cena vs. Reigns. Monday's Raw will provide a better idea of where Superstars like Jax fit into the PPV.

Backstage news, injury updates and the Raw preview on WWE.com help provide an early look at what to expect on the last episode. Dig into the following preview before Raw hits the airwaves on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

News, Rumors

Darren Young's return to the red brand is imminent.

As Alex Pawlowski of Fightful noted, Young returned to action at a live event in Wichita, Kansas, on Friday. The Battle Royal he competed in was his first match since January when he suffered a severe elbow injury.

Samoa Joe, who missed last week's Raw, won't be charging into the ring anytime soon after hurting his knee at a house show.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson delivered an update: "Joe was in Birmingham, Alabama, earlier this week to have his knee injury diagnosed and fixed." He also noted that Joe is expected to be out of commission for four to six weeks.

Jack Gallagher will be banged up when he heads to Nebraska.

During a match against Brian Kendrick on 205 Live last Tuesday, The Extraordinary Gentleman busted his head open. WWE.com reported that Gallagher suffered a cut that required four stitches.

And there doesn't look to be a good chance that Brock Lesnar makes his mark on the Strowman vs. Big Show match. Figure Four Online noted: "No Brock Lesnar at TV on Monday, at least as of original plans."

Apparently, WWE's strategy ahead of No Mercy is to keep the two beasts away from each other for the time being. That's why The Monster Among Men wasn't around last Monday.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc): "The feeling was to keep the two of them apart after the physical angle last week. Strowman was taken off this show with the idea you can't have them both on the show at this point without interacting."

Raw Streaks

Reuniting with Seth Rollins has altered Dean Ambrose's momentum in a big way.

Before making amends with his old partner, Ambrose was losing to the likes of Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Elias. Now that he and Rollins are fighting on the same side again, The Lunatic Fringe holds the Raw Tag Team Championship and is in the midst of a four-match winning streak on Raw, per CageMatch.net.



His latest win came last week against Sheamus.

Whether Ambrose can keep his roll going or not, his storyline with Rollins and the gold around his waist assure him plenty of spotlight come Monday night.

Noam Dar, meanwhile, has yet to win a single bout on Raw.

Dar took on Enzo Amore last Monday in his latest losing effort. That marked 16 consecutive losses on Raw for The Scottish Supernova, per CageMatch.net.

The hierarchy for the cruiserweight division is muddled in the middle, but it couldn't be clearer that the very top and bottom. Neville occupies the former spot; Dar can't seem to escape the latter.

Preview

Jeff Hardy is moments away from becoming intercontinental champion again.

He outlasted 14 Superstars to win a Battle Royal last week. The victory earned him a shot against The Miz for the IC title.

It'll be interesting to see whether this is a one-time clash between these two or if Hardy is going to enter a full-fledged feud with The A-Lister.

The Raw Women's Championship picture is more crowded after the most recent Raw. Alexa Bliss knocked off Sashas Bank to reclaim the title, and moments later, the new champ felt the wrath of her supposed ally.

Nia Jax immediately made her presence known, smashing Bliss into the canvas.

As Jax now goes on the hunt for Bliss, where does Banks fit in? Will she still be in the title mix? For now, it looks like a Triple Threat match is brewing.

Emma is miles away from a title shot of her own, but she finally got a win to her name last week. She snapped her losing streak with a victory over Mickie James.

The story to that point had been that Emma demanded more opportunities only to fall on her face. It would be great if WWE has decided to shift the narrative and start treating Emma as a formidable force in the women's division.

Cena and Reigns' rivalry added a robust supply of animosity last Monday thanks to a tense verbal exchange that broke the fourth wall several times. Cena sliced Reigns apart in the segment, saying he wasn't ready to take the top spot in the company.

The Big Dog may not settle for a verbal retort this time around. WWE.com's Raw preview hinted at things moving in a more physical direction: "Something tells us the next time these two rivals see each other, they'll trade more than just insults."

The night's marquee match will see Big Show tangling with Strowman in a cage.

Strowman and The World's Largest Athlete have collided on many occasions, producing a number of memories in the process. They famously left a wrestling ring in shambles after a battle in April.

Ahead of his Universal Championship showdown with Lesnar at No Mercy, Strowman will be looking to take down the giant one more time to up his stock of momentum. Judging by Strowman's recent history, memorable destruction is on the way.