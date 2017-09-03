Haydn Porteous Wins 2017 Czech Masters, Lee Slattery Finishes 2nd

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Haydn Porteous won the 2017 Czech Masters in Prague after a thrilling finish that saw him put together a final-round 69 to finish 13 under par and claim his second European Tour title.

The South African started the day two shots behind clubhouse leader Lee Slattery who finished in second place with a closing round 73, two shots behind.

The European Tour's official Twitter account, shared the best moments of Porteous' final round:

The 23-year-old is due to take home €166,660 of the €1 million purse.

For the leaderboard in full and complete prize-money details, visit the European Tour website.

Slattery started the day in the lead, but Porteous opened his final round with two birdies to tie with the Englishman, as the European Tour highlighted on Twitter:

The lead then switched between the pair as the closing round really started to hot up, and the European Tour's statistics proved there was very little to choose between the two men:

Further birdies followed for Porteous at the sixth and ninth as he kept the pressure on Slattery, with the end starting to come into sight.

Despite bogeys at the 10th and 11th, Porteous also managed to keep his nerve impressively as the day wore on, with a birdie putt at the 14th followed by a stunning tee shot at the 16th.

That left Porteous one ahead going into the 18th, although this time there was a little anxiety coming into play.

Slattery overhit his approach to the green and could could only manage a bogey-five while Porteous made par to seal the title.

The lowest round of the day was claimed by Tom Lewis, who hit a five under-par 67, to finish third, tied with Pontus Widegren.