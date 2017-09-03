US Open Tennis 2017: TV Schedule, Picks for Sunday Afternoon Draw

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova will headline the afternoon session at the U.S. Open on Sunday, as she seeks to secure a quarter-final spot at the expense of Anastasija Sevastova.

In her first Grand Slam event for 19 months, the Russian has found some spells of wonderful form at Flushing Meadows, and the signs are she is ready to battle for a major title here. As is veteran Venus Williams, who will fight with the talented Carla Suarez Navarro for a spot in the last eight.

Starting the day off at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will be the match between Pablo Carreno Busta and the exciting 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov.

Read on for the standout matches from Sunday's afternoon bracket and a look ahead to what should be a day to remember in New York.

Sunday Schedule, Selected Afternoon Matches

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Denis Shapovalov vs. (12) *Pablo Carreno Busta

(16) Anastasija Sevastova vs. *Maria Sharapova

Carla Suarez Navarro vs. (9) *Venus Williams

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(30) *Julia Goerges vs. Sloane Stephens

Paolo Lorenzi vs. (28) *Kevin Anderson

For the order of play in full for Sunday, visit the U.S. Open website.

*Picks to win

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.), Eurosport (UK)

Sunday Preview

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Given this is Sharapova's first Grand Slam tournament since her 15-month doping ban, there was always going to be a massive amount of focus on her performances.

The organisers of the event obviously believed so, too, as the wildcard has been allocated the stadium court slots throughout the tournament, most recently in her win over 18-year-old Sofia Kenin.

Per Piers Newbery of BBC Sport, women's fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki, eliminated in Round 2, has expressed her unhappiness at this development, though Sharapova evidently isn't letting it get to her.

"I don't make the schedule," said Sharapova. "I'm a pretty big competitor. If you put me out in the parking lot of Queens in New York City, I'm happy to play there. That's not what matters to me. All that matters to me is I'm in the fourth round. Yeah, I'm not sure where she is..."

Most significantly for Sharapova, her game is looking in strong shape as she gears up for this showdown with Sevastova, as we can courtesy of the tournament's official Twitter account:

Williams is another player seeking to end a Grand Slam drought of sorts—it's nine years since she won one—and will be expected to make a deep run in this competition.

The 37-year-old has been in excellent form at the U.S. Open so far and was extremely comfortable in getting past Maria Sakkari in the previous round. Navarro will offer a trickier test here, though the American is the favourite to win through.

Al Bello/Getty Images

As noted by WTA Insider, Williams is one of a clutch of home players who have been performing brilliantly in this year's tournament:

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times commented on the remarkable amount of experience Williams has in this competition:

With no Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in action on Sunday, the spotlight is there to be seized in the men's draw. Shapovalov is a young man who has the potential to do so.

The Canadian may have come through Round 3 thanks to a retirement from Kyle Edmund, though his performance in Round 2 to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was enough to make many take note. If he can get past Carreno Busta and into the quarter-finals, he's a massive danger to everyone in the draw.