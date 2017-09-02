Bene Benwikere Reportedly Traded to Cowboys from Bengals for Draft Pick

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have added depth in their secondary by reportedly acquiring cornerback Bene Benwikere in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are sending a conditional late-round pick to the Bengals for Benwikere.

Benwikere signed with the Bengals in February. The 25-year-old has bounced around lately, as the Cowboys will be his fourth different team since October 2016.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2014, Benwikere appeared in 27 games over three seasons with the team. He was released after a Week 4 loss against the Atlanta Falcons when Julio Jones had 300 yards on 12 receptions against Carolina's defense.

The Miami Dolphins claimed Benwikere off waivers, but he never appeared in a game before being released on Nov. 8. The Green Bay Packers signed him to the practice squad in January.

Pro Football Focus noted the Cowboys lost 50.1 percent of their snaps in the secondary from last season when Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr left in free agency.

Benwikere gives Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli another veteran cornerback he can work into his coverage scheme and some insurance if rookie Jourdan Lewis struggles out of the gate.