    Lee Slattery Maintains Lead After Saturday's Play at 2017 Czech Masters

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist ISeptember 2, 2017

    PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - SEPTEMBER 02: Lee Slattery of England on the 11th tee during the third round of the D+D REAL Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort on September 2, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
    Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

    Lee Slattery maintained his lead of the 2017 Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague on Saturday after carding a 67 in Round 3 to finish 12 under par, two shots clear of Haydn Porteous.     

    The day started behind schedule after officials suspended play Friday due to a waterlogged course.

    Chris Hanson took the lead after the completion of Round 2, carding a 66 to follow his opening round of 68 for a total of 10 under par, three ahead of overnight leader Slattery.

    However, Hanson hit a 75 in Round 3, dropping him to fourth on the leaderboard at seven under.

                           

