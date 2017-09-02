Lee Slattery Maintains Lead After Saturday's Play at 2017 Czech Masters

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Lee Slattery maintained his lead of the 2017 Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague on Saturday after carding a 67 in Round 3 to finish 12 under par, two shots clear of Haydn Porteous.

The day started behind schedule after officials suspended play Friday due to a waterlogged course.

Chris Hanson took the lead after the completion of Round 2, carding a 66 to follow his opening round of 68 for a total of 10 under par, three ahead of overnight leader Slattery.

However, Hanson hit a 75 in Round 3, dropping him to fourth on the leaderboard at seven under.

