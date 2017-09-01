Dell Technologies Championship 2017: Dustin Johnson Leads After Round 1

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson fired a five-under 66 in the opening round of the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship to grab an early solo lead at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Kyle Stanley and Marc Leishman are tied for second place at four-under par in the second of four events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Jason Dufner (-3), Louis Oosthuizen (-2), Phil Mickelson (-2) and Rickie Fowler (-2) are among the other notable names in red figures after Round 1.

Jordan Spieth (+1) and Rory McIlroy (+1) headline the marquee players who must start to turn things around Saturday in order to get back in the mix.

Here's a look at the updated tournament leaderboard through 18 holes:

Johnson continues to set the standard in the playoffs with a terrific first round that featured an eagle, five birdies and a pair of bogeys. He entered the week atop the FedEx Cup standings after his win in the Northern Trust last week and has put himself in position to contend for his fifth win of the campaign.

The 33-year-old American is always a threat because of his play off the tee, but when his iron play is clicking like it did Friday—he hit 88.9 percent of the greens in regulation—he becomes a force. It could have been a super-low round with a little better work when the putter was in his hands.

The PGA Tour highlighted some of his seemingly laser-guided iron play:

Justin Ray passed along an interesting stat as Johnson goes for his second straight win:

The PGA Tour also provided post-round reaction from the top-ranked golfer in the world:

Garcia is looking to end his 2017 campaign on a high note after finally capturing the first major of his otherwise standout career at the Masters in April. He entered the Dell Technologies Championship in 30th place, but a high finish this week would push him back into the playoff title conversation.

The Spanish star started on the back nine and looked poised to vault into the lead after playing his first nine holes in four-under par, including five birdies. Alas, he slowed down from there, playing the front half with one birdie and one bogey, but it was still a rock-solid start overall.

Shane Bacon of Fox Sports noted Garcia's success is helping a terrific cause, too:

Meanwhile, the Shot of the Day didn't come from any of the leaders. It was delivered by Kevin Tway, who posted a mundane even-par 71 in the opening round but sandwiched an ace between two bogeys at the start of the back nine.

The PGA Tour spotlighted the hole in one on the par-three 11th:

Looking ahead, Johnson got off to an ideal start Friday, but there's still plenty of work to do. There are 40 other golfers within five shots of the lead after the first round, which leaves a lot of room for movement heading into the rest of Labor Day Weekend.

If the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year maintains the form he showcased Friday, however, it wouldn't come as the least bit of a surprise if he raises the trophy Monday afternoon.