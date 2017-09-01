    Czech Masters 2017: Lee Slattery Shoots 65, Play Delayed Due to Weather

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2017

    PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - SEPTEMBER 01: Lee Slattery of England reacts to a putt on the 18th green during day two of the D+D REAL Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort on September 1, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
    Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

    Lee Slattery carded a round of 65 on a weather-disrupted second day at the 2017 Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague on Friday.

    Slattery was one of the few players who finished his round before rain forced a halt to play. The second round is set to resume on Saturday at 7:30 a.m., per the European Tour's official website.

    Sky Sports Golf showed what the leaderboard looked like at the time of the stoppage:

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

