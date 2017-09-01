    Serena Williams Gives Birth to Baby Girl

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    Serena Williams and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first child Friday. 

    Per Chris Shepherd of WPBF 25 in West Palm Beach, Florida, Williams gave birth to a baby girl who weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

    Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy April 19 with a Snapchat photo captioned "20 weeks" that was later deleted.

    Speaking at a TED Talk the following week (via Scott Rafferty of Rolling Stone), Williams admitted she didn't intend to make the photo public.

    "I was on vacation, taking time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking a picture every week," said Williams. "I've been just saving it, but you know how social media is—you press the wrong button and…. My phone doesn't ring that much, and 30 minutes later, I'd missed four calls. So I picked it up and realized, 'Oh no.'"

    Williams previously announced her engagement to Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, last December. The tennis star played in two tournaments this season before going on sabbatical, including winning the Australian Open by defeating her sister, Venus Williams, in the final.

