US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Roger Federer Survives, Grigor Dimitrov Upset

The fourth day of the U.S. Open featured a number of top players in action, though none more legendary than Roger Federer, who had one of the more memorable matches on Thursday.

Below, we'll break down the day's results and top storylines.

Key Men's Results

Alexandr Dolgopolov def. (15) Tomas Berdych, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-2

(24) Juan Martin del Potro def. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6

Andrey Rublev def. (7) Grigor Dimitrov, 7-5, 7-6, 6-3

(30) Adrian Mannarino def. Bjorn Fratangelo, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2

(11) Roberto Bautista Agut def. Dustin Brown, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6

(31) Feliciano Lopez def. Fernando Verdasco, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

(3) Roger Federer def. Mikhail Youzhny 6-1, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Key Women's Results

(4) Elina Svitolina def. Evgeniya Rodina, 6-4, 6-4

Jennifer Brady def. (23) Barbora Strycova, 6-1, 6-1

(12) Jelena Ostapenko def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-4, 6-4

(1) Karolina Pliskova def. Nicole Gibbs, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Shelby Rogers def. (25) Daria Gavrilova, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6

(27) Zhang Shuai def. Risa Ozaki, 6-0, 6-3

(20) CoCo Vandeweghe def. Ons Jabeur, 7-6(6), 6-2

Federer survived.

Despite dropping the second and third sets against Youzhny, he managed to sneak into the third round, though there is cause for concern, as he's needed all 10 sets to advance in his opening two matches.

For one of the favorites at this tournament, it's been a poor start, as Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times noted:

It's fair to question how much fuel Federer will have left in the tank after his grueling start to this tournament. And in the great pastiche of Federer's career, Tennis Channel analyst Jon Wertheim wasn't sure how to classify this match:

In the end, a win's a win. Federer now needs to string together five more of them to earn his sixth U.S. Open triumph and his third Grand Slam this season.

Upsets marked the rest of the men's draw on Thursday, as No. 7 seed Dimitrov and No. 15 seed Berdych both lost. Dimitrov became the four men's top-10 seed to either drop out of the tournament or lose, a disappointing development in New York.

Rublev told reporters after the match:

"I know that Grigor is a much more experienced player than me. Before the match I was thinking that I would have to play the match at my rhythm and my speed, because I know that at my speed I can play with anybody and compete with the top players. The main thing was to try to find my rhythm and play my game, and in the end I did that."

The women managed to avoid any enormous upsets, meanwhile, though No. 1 Pliskova needed all three sets to advance past Gibbs. While Pliskova was sluggish for much of the match, she ratcheted up her intensity late, winning 11 straight points in the final set, while Gibbs hit 13 unforced errors, per WTATennis.com.

No. 4 Svitolina moved on as well, winning in straight sets and showcasing her immense ability in the process.

With the women's draw wide-open, she remains a serious contender in New York.

Finally, Shelby Rogers won an absolute marathon of a match to move on.

A well-earned rest, indeed.