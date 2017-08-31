Jermaine Kearse Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from Browns

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Thursday that the Cleveland Browns have expressed interest in trading for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Dianna Russini was the first to report Seattle had made Kearse available on the trade block.

Cabot noted Kearse is one of many receiver options the Browns are currently considering.

The 27-year-old Kearse is coming off a season in which he made 41 receptions for 510 yards and just one touchdown.

In 2015, he enjoyed a career year with 49 grabs for 685 yards and five touchdowns, all of which were personal bests.

Kearse has been with the Seahawks since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2012, and while he hasn't put up huge numbers, he has often come through in important spots.

In 12 career playoff games, Kearse has 31 catches for 493 yards and six touchdowns, including a pair of game-winning scores in NFC Championship Games.

Despite that, Kearse's role in Seattle may be diminishing. Doug Baldwin is the clear No. 1 receiver, while Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett (when healthy) and rookie third-round pick Amara Darboh are all pushing him on the depth chart.

Cleveland has some question marks at receiver behind 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman and veteran free-agent acquisition Kenny Britt.

No other wideout on the Browns' roster has proven to be a capable producer at the NFL level, so landing Kearse could go a long way toward giving rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer another reliable target.