FedEx Cup Standings 2017: Latest Rankings Before Dell Technologies Championship

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson's victory at The Northern Trust has put him in pole position to win the 2017 FedEx Cup and the $10 million grand prize.

The field was reduced to 100 players from 125 following that tournament, and that will fall to 70 after the Dell Technologies Championship.

After the BMW Championship, just the top 30 players will progress to the Tour Championship to battle it out for the FedEx Cup title.

Here is the current top 10:

1. Dustin Johnson, 4,466 points (four wins)

2. Jordan Spieth, 3,871 points (three wins)

3. Justin Thomas, 3,044 points (four wins)

4. Hideki Matsuyama, 2,869 points (three wins)

5. Jon Rahm, 2,404 points (one win)

6. Rickie Fowler, 1,996 points (one win)

7. Brooks Koepka, 1,768 points (one win)

8. Daniel Berger, 1,717 points (one win)

9. Charley Hoffman, 1,694 points (no wins)

10. Jhonattan Vegas, 1,673 points (one win)

The complete standings can be found at the PGA Tour's official website.

Johnson marked his first win since March in some style.

The American found himself five shots behind compatriot Jordan Spieth with 14 holes remaining on the final day, but he forced a play-off by holing out from 17 feet on the 18th before winning on the first sudden-death hole.

The PGA Tour celebrated the two decisive shots:

Kelly Tilghman of the Golf Channel believes DJ offered a timely reminder of his skills:

Per BBC Sport, Johnson feels in much better shape heading into the remaining play-off tournaments:

"I feel the game's back in form like it was leading into the Masters.

"I'm swinging really well, got a lot of control over the golf ball and I'm feeling really good.

"Getting a win here gives me a lot of confidence going into next week and the rest of the play-offs."

He is indeed in excellent shape, as golf analyst Ron Mintz demonstrated:

There's plenty of golf still to be played, though, and the likes of Spieth, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama will also have their eyes on the FedEx Cup.

What's more, it will be fascinating to watch the battle to make the top 70, with players such as Bubba Watson and Adam Scott sat at 72nd and 73rd, respectively.