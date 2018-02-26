Felix Hernandez Exits vs. Cubs with Injury After Being Hit by Line Drive

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 25: Starter Felix Hernandez #34 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Safeco Field on July 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won the game 6-5 in 13 innings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez was forced to leave Monday's spring training game due to injury.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini hit a line drive back up the middle that struck Hernandez on the right arm. He exited after 1.1 innings pitched, allowing one run and one hit.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports later reported that Hernandez is undergoing evaluation and that it is possible he will undergo X-rays and an MRI.

The 31-year-old is trying to rebound from somewhat of a lost season in 2017. He spent two different extended stretches on the disabled list due to shoulder issues and struggled when he got a chance to pitch.

He finished the year with a 4.36 ERA in 16 starts.

Hernandez was also limited to 25 starts in 2016 with a calf strain that kept him out of action for nearly two months.

This is a disappointing turn for a pitcher who had 10 straight seasons of at least 190 innings pitched from 2006 to 2015, including eight years in a row of over 200 innings. In that stretch, Hernandez went to six All-Star Games and finished in the top 10 of Cy Young voting six times.

Two seasons remain on the massive seven-year extension Hernandez signed in 2013. The Mariners will hope their star pitcher finds a way to remain healthy and return to his previous form.

