Xavier Woods Reportedly Suffers Knee Injury at WWE Live Event

Credit: WWE.com

Xavier Woods suffered an apparent left knee injury during a SmackDown Live house show Monday night in Texarkana, Arkansas, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer and Joseph Currier reported.

According to Meltzer and Currier, Woods will have an evaluation on the knee Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury.

Twitter user Heel By Nature shared a clip of when Woods got injured. He looked to be attempting a tornado DDT before landing awkwardly on his left knee. After rolling out of the ring, he was tended to by Big E, Fandango and WWE personnel:

Woods made light of the situation on Twitter:

Should the injury force Woods to miss an extended period of time, it be a tough blow for him and the SmackDown Live tag team division as a whole.

Two factors, however, could help blunt the impact of his absence from in-ring action.

For one, the New Day can still operate effectively with Kofi Kingston and Big E tagging together. The New Day isn't like The Revival, where separate injuries to Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have kept the team off WWE programming entirely for stretches.

In addition, Woods can still be effective even if he's limited to more of a managerial role. Of the New Day's three members, he's the best talker, allowing him to seamlessly transition into a non-wrestling role until he's healthy enough to return.