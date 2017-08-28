Giants HC Ben McAdoo 'Hopeful' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be Ready for Opener

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

While he is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered during Week 2 of the preseason, New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. might not miss any time in the regular season.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters he is "hopeful" the receiver will play in Week 1. He also noted Beckham has shown "improvement" since the injury.

Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reported last week that the injury could force Beckham to miss the first game or two of the season.

Beckham was taken out on a low hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun and was forced to leave the game, also effectively ending his preseason. Although X-rays came back negative, he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.



When healthy, Beckham is one of the top receivers in the NFL, reaching at least 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. Losing him for even one game could be devastating, especially since the season opener is so important.

The Giants face the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 in a game with potential playoff implications.

Fellow receiver Brandon Marshall has also been out with a shoulder injury, although he returned to practice Monday, per Dan Duggan of NJ.com.