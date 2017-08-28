    Giants HC Ben McAdoo 'Hopeful' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be Ready for Opener

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants looks toward the defense as he walks off the field after suffering an injury during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    While he is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered during Week 2 of the preseason, New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. might not miss any time in the regular season.

    Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters he is "hopeful" the receiver will play in Week 1. He also noted Beckham has shown "improvement" since the injury.

    Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reported last week that the injury could force Beckham to miss the first game or two of the season.

    Beckham was taken out on a low hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun and was forced to leave the game, also effectively ending his preseason. Although X-rays came back negative, he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

    When healthy, Beckham is one of the top receivers in the NFL, reaching at least 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. Losing him for even one game could be devastating, especially since the season opener is so important.

    The Giants face the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 in a game with potential playoff implications.

    Fellow receiver Brandon Marshall has also been out with a shoulder injury, although he returned to practice Monday, per Dan Duggan of NJ.com.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Simms & Lefkoe Live: Top Preseason Performers

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Give Harbaugh Contract Extension

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jets Name McCown Week 1 Starter

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants DE Odighizuwa Suspended First 4 Games

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report