US Open Tennis 2017: TV Schedule, Start Times for Monday Night Draw

A player poised to become a men's tennis superstar for years to come and a Grand Slam return for one of the sport's biggest names highlight the prime-time draw on Day 1 of the 2017 U.S. Open.

Monday's night action at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City features No. 4 Alexander "Sascha" Zverev taking on unranked Darian King and No. 2 Simona Halep getting a very tough opening-round in the form of Maria Sharapova.

Zverev could well be taking the first step toward his first Grand Slam trophy in an injury-depleted men's field, while Sharapova will be looking to upset Halep in her first Grand Slam appearance since serving a long suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

Here are the viewing info and a quick preview for the Monday night draw.

2017 U.S. Open Night Draw Viewing Info

Who: Maria Sharapova vs. No. 2 Simona Halep (first match); Darian King vs. No. 4 Alexander Zverev

Where: New York City

Start Time: 7 p.m ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Right now, Zverev is playing some of the best tennis of anyone in the world, and that has some tipping him for a breakthrough moment at the U.S. Open.

The 20-year-old German is coming off wins at the Rogers Cup in Montreal and the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., where he knocked off Roger Federer and Kevin Anderson in the finals, respectively. Zverev has been seemingly building to this tournament all year long, as he's captured two other singles titles—which includes topping Novak Djokovic in the Italian Open in May—and a doubles title in 2017.

As The Ringer's Chris Almeida notes, the 6'6" Zverev combines height and length with dominant baseline ability:



"Zverev doesn't wield visually freakish gifts like Kyrgios does. He benefits from an ability to do everything that has already been proved to work on tour: move along the baseline, play defense, and hit a winner when the margins are high. Of course, these aren't things that players of Zverev's height can usually do. His mixture of power and movement is unique."

In a U.S Open field that is missing five of the top 11 players in men's tennis, Zverev is in great position to make a deep run and perhaps even win the whole thing. He's coming off his best performance in a Grand Slam, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon before losing to Milos Raonic after faltering in the first round at this year's French Open.

His recent form suggests that he should make quick, easy work of King, the No. 168-ranked player in the world (Zverev is sixth, and the youngest player in the top 50, per Almeida). A dazzling start will only serve to crank up the hype already surrounding this bright young professional.

While the excitement of watching an ascendant star characterizes Zverev's match, it's the intrigue of watching a veteran looking to move past a tumultuous, controversial period in her career against a top-shelf opponent that defines the Sharapova-Halep match.

Sharapova served a 15-month suspension from tennis for doping, returning to competition in April. She tested positive for meldonium, a heart medication. The French Open declined to grant her a wild card, delaying her Grand Slam return until the U.S. Open, which did award her a wild card despite her suspension and ranking (146th in the world).

The 30-year-old Russian hasn't played in a Grand Slam since the 2016 Australian Open, where she lost to eventual winner Serena Williams in the quarterfinals. She has her fair share of critics coming into this competition, writes the New York Post's Marc Berman:

"Sharapova hasn't gotten much sympathy for the French snub. Upon her return, Eugenie Bouchard called Sharapova "a cheater." After she beat Sharapova in Madrid, Bouchard revealed players had been rooting for her.

Sharapova has never been the most popular in the women's locker room and her counterparts are now numb to the subject on whether she deserved a wild card here.

On Saturday, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and even Halep claimed no opinion on the USTA's decision. Wozniacki called Sharapova 'just another player in the draw.'"

She certainly won't get any sympathy from her opponent on Monday night.

Halep is 0-6 in her career against Sharapova. Beyond finally overcoming a longtime foe, Halep also has her sights set on a title and perhaps becoming the top-ranked player in women's tennis.

Taking on Sharapova right away could hardly be how she envisioned starting off one of the biggest tournaments of her career, but she feels she is better equipped to defeat Sharapova than the last time they faced off in a Grand Slam, at the 2014 French Open.

"I am different in all the ways," she said, per the Independent's Paul Newman. "I feel stronger mentally and in my game. I have more experience. I faced many situations in these three years. I feel better and I feel that I'm ready to face her again."

While Zverev's match is likely to be a breeze for the fourth seed and should make for some fun, light entertainment, the duel between Sharapova and Halep could very well turn into a knockdown, drag-out battle.

Sharapova will be looking to do anything to avoid a hasty exit after spending so much time away from the spotlight, and stringing together a few wins in Flushing Meadows will go quite a way toward rebuilding her career. Her best result this year has been reaching the semifinals at the Stuttgart Open.

For the 25-year-old Halep, she's trying to climb the mountaintop, and Sharapova makes for a nasty obstacle. You could hardly ask for a more compelling Day 1 matchup.