US Open Tennis 2017: Bracket Predictions, Odds for Top Players, Prize Money Info

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Associated Press

It was a bit of a surprise to see Andy Murray in the No. 2 slot in the U.S. Open when the seeds were announced Friday.

Murray is clearly one of the best players in the sport, but he has been troubled by a hip injury and few thought that he would be able to withstand the grind of the two-week tournament. Nevertheless, he was seeded ahead of Roger Federer (No. 3) and just behind Rafael Nadal (No. 1).

Murray was hoping his hip would improve in the days leading up to the tournament, but he has not seen enough progress, and he withdrew from the U.S. Open Saturday.

"It's too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that's what I was here to try and do," said Murray, per Piers Newbery of BBC Sport.

The final grand slam tournament of the year will be missing Murray, Novak Djokovic, defending champion Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic. However, the level of play should still be quite high thanks to the presence of Nadal, Federer, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The U.S. Open will offer $50.4 million in prize money this year, and both the men's and women's champion will earn $3.7 million for bringing home the title.

Federer has already had a memorable year, as he was victorious in the Australian Open and Wimbledon. A victory in the U.S. Open would give him three of the four Grand Slam championships. Nadal was victorious in the French Open, and he is the top-rated player on the men's tour, in addition to owning the top seed in New York.

Nadal, Federer, Thiem and Nick Kyrgios are in the top half of the draw. Zverev is in the bottom half of the draw, and he will have a much better chance of getting through after Murray's withdrawal. Cilic may provide Zverev's toughest competition when it comes to reaching the title round.

Federer is the plus-125 favorite to win the tournament, according to OddsShark. Nadal is the second choice at plus-260, while Zverev is the third choice at plus-700.

U.S. Open Men's odds (seeds in brackets)

Roger Federer (3), +125

Rafael Nadal (1), +260

Alexander Zverev (4), +700

Nick Kyrgios (14), +1400

Marin Cilic (5), +1600

Grigor Dimitrov (7), +1600

Dominic Thiem (6), +2500

Juan Martin del Potro (24), +2800

Gael Monfils (18), +8000

Tomas Berdych (15), +8000

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (8), +8000

Garbine Muguruza is the favorite on the women's side of the tournament. Muguruza was victorious at Wimbledon, rallying after falling behind Venus Williams in the championship round. Muguruza is plus-600 to win the U.S. Open.

Karolina Pliskova is the second choice at plus-700, while Johanna Konta is the third choice at plus-800. Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova follow at plus-900.

Williams, who played so well throughout her run at Wimbledon, is something of a longshot at plus-1400.

Serena Williams remains idle as a result of her pregnancy.

U.S. Open Women's odds

Garbine Muguruza (3), +600

Karolina Pliskova (1), +700

Johanna Konta (7), +800

Maria Sharapova (unseeded), +900

Simona Halep (2), +900

Elina Svitolina (4), +1000

Angelique Kerber (6), +1200

Petra Kvitova (13), +1400

Venus Williams (9), +1400

Caroline Wozniacki (5), +1600

Madison Keys (15), +2000

Predictions

The two-week grind provides a major challenge for Federer and Nadal. While both are older players at this point in their respective careers, each still has enough talent to make it through to the quarterfinals.

At that point, both men will have to depend on guile and shot-making to remain in contention. Look for Federer to have the better run, and he should make it to the championship round where he will face Zverev.

While Zverev beat Federer in the Rogers Cup at Montreal earlier this summer, look for Federer to outlast the youngster in the championship match.

Muguruza appears to be on top of her game right now, and she should have an excellent chance of surviving and advancing throughout the two-week tournament. Halep and Pliskova should have the best chance of stopping her, but we see Muguruza making it two grand slam titles in a row.