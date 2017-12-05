4-Star Safety Nadab Joseph Commits to Alabama After Decommitting from LSU

Credit: 247Sports

Nadab Joseph is bringing his shutdown stylings to Alabama.



Joseph announced Tuesday he plans to suit up for the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2018 after decommitting from the LSU Tigers Aug. 10.

A 4-star cornerback from Hialeah, Florida, Joseph is the 199-ranked player overall and 19th-ranked cornerback among all 2018 recruits.

Joseph burst onto the scene at Champagnat Catholic School as a hard-hitting safety who excelled as a playmaker in center field and a fearless downhill presence who showed a knack for crashing down on ball-carriers at the line of scrimmage.

However, solid size (6'1 ½", 180 lbs) and speed have made him an intriguing prospect as a boundary defender.

Alabama, it turns out, bought into that potential after watching Joseph excel at a school-sponsored camp in July.

"They are telling me that they would love to coach me," Joseph said of the Crimson Tide following the camp, per AL.com's Drew Champlin. "I have a great chance of playing early and I would fit right in. We really looked over the depth chart this time."

Looking ahead, Joseph gives the Tide another versatile option who will be able to contribute from a variety of spots on the back end.

Along with fellow 4-star commit Jalyn Armour-Davis, Joseph should help keep the Crimson Tide secondary in esteemed standing as Saban and Co. try to field a title-caliber defense through the end of the decade.