    Kyrie Irving Reportedly 'Thrilled' to Be with Celtics; Boston Plans to Re-Sign

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bruce Yeung/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

    Kyrie Irving got his wish. He's reportedly a member of the Boston Celtics. Now the Celtics have a "strong belief" he'll be sticking around for the long term.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Irving is "thrilled" to join the Celtics, and the team will have a "great chance" to re-sign him.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

