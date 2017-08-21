Dad of HS Football Player Convicted of Rape Shot and Killed After Shooting Judge

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

An Ohio judge was shot outside his courthouse Monday in an ambush-style attack, and the suspect is the father of a Steubenville High School football player who was convicted of rape in 2013.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN), Nathaniel Richmond shot judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. at 8 a.m. ET. Per AnneClaire Stapleton, Shachar Peled and Ellie Kaufman of CNN, Richmond was killed when authorities returned fire after what was identified as a deliberate act to kill the judge.

Richmond's son, Ma'Lik Richmond, and teammate Trent Mays were found guilty of the 2012 rape of a 16-year-old girl. They served 10 months in a juvenile facility.

Richmond is currently on the Youngstown State football roster but was not allowed to play in games last season following protests.

While the original 2013 rape case did take place in Jefferson County, Bruzzese was not involved. Instead, a judge from Hamilton County handled most of the proceedings.

The judge was immediately brought to the hospital after the attack, and he is in stable condition following surgery, according to John Ziegler of Mediaite.