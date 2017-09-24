Wilton Speight Leaves Game vs. Purdue with Undisclosed Injury

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Michigan starting quarterback Wilton Speight left Saturday's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers with an undisclosed injury.

According to the Detroit Free Press' Nick Baumgardner, Speight went down late in the first quarter after he "was hauled down low by one defender before another came in and hit Speight in the back."



He was reportedly transported to a local hospital to undergo X-rays.

"I think it's soft issue," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said, per Aaron McMann of MLive.com. "But we'll find out more."

Speight, a senior, had a solid if unspectacular 2016 campaign, throwing for 2,538 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 61.6 percent of his passes. The Wolverines had a quarterback competition this offseason but Speight ultimately retained the starting gig.

Speight's latest injury is a concern, however, given that he suffered an undisclosed left shoulder injury at the end of last season and reportedly underwent offseason surgery, per the Free Press' Mark Snyder. Neither Michigan or Speight confirmed that surgery, leading to some uncertainty on the nature of the injury and the severity of it.

The fact that the injury bug has bitten in consecutive seasons is absolutely a concern, though, especially as the Wolverines seek a Big 10 title.

With Speight out of action, John O'Korn filled in admirably and completed 18 of 26 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Speight will have two weeks to get healthy with the Wolverines' next matchup slated for Oct. 7 against the Michigan State Spartans.