    Kelly Bryant Suffers Apparent Ankle Injury vs. Wake Forest

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2017

    Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant exited Saturday's Week 6 game against Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina with an apparent ankle injury, according to College Football Talk's Bryan Fischer.

    Per Yahoo Sports' Dr. Saturday, Bryant was limping before getting checked out in the medical tent and replaced by Zerrick Cooper with a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.         

    Prior to his exit, Bryant had thrown for 200 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 39 yards on 12 carries.

    Bryant began the season as Clemson's starting quarterback, beating out Cooper and Hunter Johnson for the job during camp. He has the tall task of taking over for Deshaun Watson, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2016 over the previously undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide. 

    The junior has been up to the task thus far, leading the No. 2 Tigers to a 5-0 start prior to Saturday's contest and accounting for 11 total touchdowns.

    Clemson will go on the road to face Syracuse next Friday at the Carrier Dome in what looks to be a mismatch on paper before having a well-timed bye week.

    Provided Bryant is unable to play in Week 7, Cooper seems likely to get the call in a game the Tigers should win regardless of their starting quarterback's availability.

