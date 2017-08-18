Western and Southern Open 2017: Friday Tennis Scores, Results, Latest Schedule

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Friday brought a jam-packed schedule to the 2017 Western and Southern Open after rain wreaked havoc Thursday night at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Rafael Nadal, the No. 1 seed in the men's draw, headlined a group of players listed twice on Friday's order of play as the tournament attempted to get back on track for championship weekend. Top women's seed and reigning champion Karolina Pliskova started Day 5 in the same unenviable position.

Let's check out the complete list of matches and results from the 2017 U.S. Open Series event, which will get updated through the day's conclusion of play. All match information is courtesy of the Western and Southern Open's official website.

Men's Draw

R3: (1) Rafael Nadal d. Albert Ramos Vinolas; 7-6, 6-2

R3: Nick Kyrgios d. Ivo Karlovic; 4-6, 7-6, 6-3

QF: (1) Rafael Nadal vs. Nick Kyrgios

QF: (3) Dominic Thiem vs. David Ferrer

QF: (14) John Isner vs. Jared Donaldson

QF: (7) Grigor Dimitrov vs. Yuichi Sugita

Women's Draw

R3: (1) Karolina Pliskova d. Camila Giorgi; 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

R3: Julia Goerges d. (5) Elina Svitolina; 7-5, 6-4

R3: Sloane Stephens vs. Ekaterina Makarova

QF: (1) Karolina Pliskova vs. (6) Caroline Wozniacki

QF: (4) Garbine Muguruza d. (8) Svetlana Kuznetsova; 6-2, 5-7, 7-5

QF: Julia Goerges vs. Stephens OR Makarova

QF: (2) Simona Halep vs. (7) Johanna Konta

Recap of Top Matches

Muguruza Edges Kuznetsova in Battle of Major Champions

Muguruza looked primed for a routine day after breezing through the first set against Kuznetsova. The veteran Russian fought back, however, taking the second set and pushing the reigning Wimbledon champion deep into the third before the Spanish star finally punched her ticket to the semifinals.

It was the second consecutive match in which Muguruza was pushed to the limit. She needed a third-set tiebreaker to outlast American rising star Madison Keys in the third round. So she'll benefit from the added rest while her some of her counterparts play an extra match Friday.

The WTA highlighted match point:

Jose Morgado of the Diario Record noted today's victory guarantees the 23-year-old two-time major winner will have a chance to emerge from the season's final major with the No. 1 ranking:

All told, while Muguruza has continued to play solid tennis since her triumph at Wimbledon, she failed to reach the final in either Stanford or Toronto. She can bring that short drought to an end with a win Saturday, though it will be a while before her semifinal opponent is known due to the busy schedule.