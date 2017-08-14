Former Arkansas Head Coach Frank Broyles Dies at 92

April L Brown/Associated Press

The family of Frank Broyles announced the former Arkansas head football coach died Monday of complications from Alzheimer's Disease.

"We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped contribute to his charmed life," the family said in the statement. "Whether you were one of his players, coaches, colleagues or friends, a Razorback fan or fellow caregiver, you were an integral part of his fairy tale story. To his family, he was quite simply, our hero."

"We take peace in knowing that his faith was the foundation for the impact he made on the lives of others," the family added. "From innumerable private moments with his family and friends, to countless public interactions with millions in his various roles, Coach Broyles shared his attitude of gratitude and encouraged others to make a difference."

Broyles was the head coach of the Razorbacks from 1958-76 and served as the school's athletic director from 1974-07, leading the team to a national championship in 1964. He won seven Southern Conference championships and went 144-58-5 in his coaching career with Arkansas.

He also spent one season (1957) as the head coach of the Missouri Tigers.

His time as an athletic director was arguably even more impactful, however. Per KATV, "Broyles' legacy is perhaps most visible by walking around campus. A master fundraiser, he brought in more than $200 million to renovate facilities and build new ones. Under his watch, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was expanded, and new baseball, basketball and track facilities were built."