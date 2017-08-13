Rogers Cup 2017: Alexander Zverev, Elina Svitolina Win Men's and Women's Titles

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Elina Svitolina and Alexander Zverev are Rogers Cup champions.

The fifth-seeded Svitolina ousted sixth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets in the WTA Rogers Cup final Sunday at the Aviva Centre in Toronto—6-4, 6-0—and fourth-seeded Zverev stunned second-seeded Roger Federer in the ATP Coupe Rogers final Sunday at the Uniprix Stadium in Montreal—6-3, 6-4.

Here is a breakdown of each match.

Svitolina Defeats Wozniacki; 6-4, 6-0

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Svitolina made history Sunday while notching her WTA-leading fifth title of the year.

According to WTA Insider, she became the first player to win three Premier 5 titles in just one season. She captured championships in Dubai and Rome earlier in the year and added to her total with the Toronto showing.

Despite the straightforward victory, the two split the initial eight games of the first set before Svitolina notched a critical break at love. She didn't look back after finally creating some separation and finished the first set before steamrolling Wozniacki in the second.

The WTA shared the winning point:

"Svitolina had a clear edge from the baseline thanks to her impressive retrieving ability," the Canadian Press (h/t Sportsnet) wrote. "Wozniacki was forced to go for more winners and started making more unforced errors as a result."

The tournament's official website noted they each notched four aces, but Wozniacki saved a mere 14 percent of her break points, clearing the way for Svitolina to win with relative ease down the stretch.

"It was a tough day," Wozniacki said, per the WTA's official website. "She played well. She mixed up the pace and made it uncomfortable for me out there."

Zverev Defeats Federer; 6-3, 6-4

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

It wasn't supposed to go like this for Federer.

He was coming off an impressive Wimbledon victory and handled Zverev with relative ease in the Gerry Weber Open final in June, 6-1, 6-3. What's more, the ATP World Tour's official website noted the Swiss star entered Sunday's match with a 9-0 mark against top-10 opponents this season.

However, Zverev wasted little time seizing early momentum and maintaining it in his straight-sets win Sunday. His quick break made it 3-1 in the first set, and he increased it to 4-1 before finishing the set and avoiding a critical letdown against the all-time great.

Rather than allowing Federer to counter early in the second set and change the complexion of the match, Zverev notched a clutch break at 3-3 to fully grab control. From there, the two remained on serve for the remainder, which is all Zverev needed to clinch the victory.

Tennis TV shared an important moment from the outing:

Zverev controlled the match with his serve, which prevented Federer from stringing together a number of impressive points. According to the tournament's official website, he notched six aces to Federer's two and won 80 percent of his first-service points.

That cleared the way for his timely breaks and match victory.

While Federer won the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 in Toronto in 2004 and 2006, Tennis Canada (h/t the tournament's official website) noted he has yet to lift a championship trophy in Montreal in his illustrious career.