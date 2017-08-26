Andy Murray Withdraws from 2017 US Open Due to Hip Injury

Pool/Getty Images

Tennis superstar Andy Murray has withdrawn from the U.S. Open with a hip injury, according to Stuart Fraser of the Times.

"It's too sore for me to win the tournament, and ultimately, that's what I was here to try and do," Murray said of his hip, per Fraser.

Murray, 30, has spent much of the season as the top-ranked man in the world, though injuries became a storyline after his hip forced him to miss several tournaments in the lead-up to the U.S. Open.

As a result of the withdrawal, fifth-seeded Marin Cilic moves into Murray's position, while American Sam Querrey moves into the fifth seed, per Ashley Marshall of the U.S. Open website.

He also missed time in late March and April because of an elbow injury.

The Grand Slams have been a disappointment for Murray as well this season, as he hasn't advanced to a final in any of tennis' biggest events. And he's won just one tournament in all, failing to meet the expectations for a player of his caliber.

While Roger Federer has won two Grand Slams and Rafael Nadal reclaimed the French Open title, players like Murray and Novak Djokovic have had down years.

Certainly, Murray's combination of injuries and lack of wins has left his 2017 campaign as one to forget, especially after he went 78-9 overall in 2016 with nine titles, highlighted by triumphs at the Rio Olympics and Wimbledon. Murray is likely ready for this season to end and preparations for 2018 to begin.