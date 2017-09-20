Derrius Guice 'Very Questionable' vs. Syracuse with Undisclosed Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

LSU junior running back Derrius Guice is "very questionable" for the Tigers' game Saturday against Syracuse due to an undisclosed injury.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports provided the update from LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Wednesday.

It's a growing concern after Oregeron previously stated Monday the ailment was "minor" and he expected the rusher to be "fine," per Ross Dellenger and Mike Gegenheimer of The Advocate.

Guice entered the 2017 season with massive expectations on his shoulders after a huge 2016 campaign despite technically being Leonard Fournette's backup.

Fournette missed some games and was limited due to injuries last season, which opened the door for Guice to rush for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns, while averaging an incredible 7.6 yards per carry.

In three games so far this season, Guice has rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

LSU has long leaned on a run-first offense bolstered by a stable of talented running backs, and while things continue to open up a bit more under head coach Orgeron and offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the running game remains the Tigers' bread and butter.

The 5'11", 212-pound back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is undoubtedly LSU's biggest offensive weapon, and losing him for any period of time would be a huge hit to the team's hunt for an SEC title.

With Fournette in the NFL and playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, the Tigers' backfield depth isn't as impressive as it typically is.

If Guice is forced to miss some time, senior Darrel Williams is the prime candidate to get the lion's share of the carries.

Williams was LSU's No. 3 rusher last season with 233 yards and three touchdowns, and so far this season he has registered 159 yards and four scores on 28 carries.

Aside from Williams, Nick Brossette will also be an option in the running game.

Guice is among the most talented and electric running backs college football has to offer, and his potential absence would make LSU's offense far easier for opposing defenses to handle.