Washington Redskins: Rounding Up Latest Buzz from Training Camp

Washington Redskins: Rounding Up Latest Buzz from Training CampAugust 2, 2017
Terrelle Pryor already looks like a steal for the Washington Redskins, at least based on his showings in the early days of 2017's training camp. He isn't the only wide receiver who has caught the eye, though.
Josh Doctson couldn't prove his worth as a first-round pick last season, but he has used this year's camp to offer glimpses of first-round talent. Pryor and Doctson's performances are buzz-worthy for a team attempting to replace a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.
Yet despite the new pass-catchers making their mark, ongoing injury issues surrounding tight end Jordan Reed remain a concern. He is likely to be the fulcrum of this season's passing game, but only if he can stay healthy.
Defensively, two rotational players in the secondary have merited praise from head coach Jay Gruden. Their performances could be key to ensuring Washington boasts greater depth and talent in the defensive backfield for the first time in too long.
Read on for all the latest buzz from the Redskins' training camp.
Josh Doctson Making Fast Start to Year 2
Washington took Pryor 22nd overall in last year's draft ahead of more pressing needs along the defensive line. It was a two-fold attempt to strengthen a position already among the strongest on the roster, as well as safeguarding the Redskins against Jackson and Garcon leaving town.
In other words, selecting Doctson in the first round was more about this season than the last. It's a fortunate situation for the former TCU ace, since he lost all but two games of his rookie campaign thanks to injury woes.
Yet the Redskins can't wait any longer for Doctson to take off now that Garcon and Jackson are playing elsewhere. It's why the team should be thrilled with the fast start the second-year pro has made at camp.
Doctson was the headline act during the first day at Bon Secours, according to JP Finlay of CSNMidAtlantic.com:
"Josh Doctson stole the show in individual drills. He showed his precise blend of size and athleticism and repeatedly beat Bashaud Breeland on a variety of routes. The Doctson that showed up on Thursday is the Doctson the Redskins drafted in the first round last season, the same guy that dominated at TCU two seasons ago."
Showing up Breeland was also something ESPN.com's John Keim noticed, as he relayed highlights of one particularly impressive catch by Doctson over the cornerback.
Doctson has consistently showcased the size and speed combination he can add to this season's passing game. The 6'2", 206-pounder will offer a true vertical threat, as well as a big body on inside routes.
Such physicality is ideal for the version of the West Coast offense Gruden likes to call. Doctson's combination with Pryor could prove the ideal one for the Redskins this season, affording Gruden and quarterback Kirk Cousins two identikit targets who can both boss the middle and stretch the outside.
Terrelle Pryor Showing Flair for the Spectacular
Pryor just hasn't stopped making highlight-reel plays since camp started. The former Cleveland Browns flanker has used his 6'4" height and vertical leap to toy with Redskins' cover men.
First, he beat tight, press coverage from Breeland to climb the ladder and claim a jump ball, per Mike Jones of the Washington Post. Then he reeled in a fade, one-handed, in the corner of the end zone to humble Dashaun Phillips, per Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post.
Like Pryor, Doctson has been offering a glimpse of the matchup problems he will pose coverage in the new season. His frame means he can own the catch point, while his dynamic athleticism will extend it beyond the reach of most cornerbacks.
It's already fair to say the Redskins haven't had a receiver with this level of big-play flair in recent seasons. Sure, Jackson is perhaps the best deep threat in the NFL, but he is a diminutive burner at 5'10" and 175 pounds.
By contrast, Pryor has the potential to bring Randy Moss-esque playmaking qualities to Washington's air attack. Meeting any comparisons with Moss is a lofty aim, but Pryor is already doing all he can to prove the one-year deal the Redskins handed him during free agency was a true bargain.
Spencer Long Getting Comfortable at Center
Center has been one of the more underrated positions of concern for the Redskins ahead of the new season. The retirement of Kory Lichtensteiger, along with the departure of John Sullivan during free agency, put the spotlight on other options.
Those other options are somewhat unheralded. After all, Spencer Long is a converted guard, while rookie Chase Roullier had to wait until the sixth round to hear his name called during the 2017 NFL draft.
Given the question marks about this key spot it's good to hear Long is getting increasingly comfortable over the ball. In fact, Gruden has been quick to praise the former Nebraska road-grader's chemistry with Cousins, per Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post:
"The communication has been very, very good so far. Just got to keep it going because, week to week, the fronts change, the blitzes change and you’ve got to be on top of it."
Solid communication skills are a vital requirement for the man tasked with calling the signals along the offensive line. Naturally, it's equally important for the man who throws the passes to implicitly trust the player he takes the snaps from.
Cousins admitted as much himself, per Tesfatsion: "If you're not trusting him, you're not going to win. You've got to feel good going into the game."
Long's development will be essential for the continued progress of Washington's front five this season. The line has already taken great strides during two seasons on the watch of blocking guru Bill Callahan.
Callahan can reasonably boast to having outstanding players at three of the key spots up front. Trent Williams is a dominant left tackle, while Morgan Moses has quietly developed into one of the league's best on the right. Guard Brandon Scherff is a burgeoning talent on the right, one primed to join the elite.
However, for all the talent elsewhere, any good offensive line is only as strong as its central point. So the onus is on Long to make the job his own on a full-time basis, starting this season.
He's off to a good start.
Running Back Depth Already a Worry
Rob Kelley has a virtual lock on the starting running back job. However, he won't spark significant improvement on last season's 21st-ranked rushing attack all by himself.
Instead, the Redskins need one or two of the other members of their depth chart to step up and deliver. So far, though, the signs of it happening do not augur well.
Backfield depth rates as a concern after the way camp has unfolded for two reasons. The first are the struggles experienced by fourth-round pick Samaje Perine.
ESPN.com's John Keim noted how Perine couldn't hold on to the ball at a key moment:
"During a red-zone drill, rookie running back Samaje Perine had the ball stripped from him at the 5-yard line. He did not carry the ball again. Maybe that was by design, but it also could have been Gruden letting Perine know that was unacceptable."
Keim is right to underline the importance of this incident. After all, Gruden sent Matt Jones to the bench last season because 2015's third-round pick kept coughing it up.
Perine is expected to be a big-bodied bruiser who will work over defenses between the tackles. Inside running demands efficiency as much as toughness, though, so ball security is paramount.
Holding on to the ball isn't the only trait Perine must master. He already needs to improve his blocking, per Keim:
"Perine showed mixed results in a blitz pickup drill against the linebackers, allowing Mason Foster to get inside him on one rush and stopping Zach Vigil on another."
To some, the 21-year-old being able to handle the blitz may not be such a worry since he could well see the field most in obvious rushing situations as a rookie. Yet even if he's a short-yardage back, Perine could still be called on to deal with the rush on play-action pass plays.
More importantly, early issues protecting the football and blocking can hinder Perine's chances of taking playing time away from Kelley, who proved solid in both areas during 2016.
Of course, some initial bumps in the road have to be expected along Perine's learning curve for the pros. However, the Redskins need strong and capable depth in the backfield, something already thinned after Keith Marshall was lost for the season with a knee injury, per Keim.
Gruden had been talking up last year's seventh-round pick before the injury, per Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times. CSNMidAtlantic.com's JP Finlay noted how losing Marshall prompted the Redskins to give Joe Yearby a tryout.
This was followed by the signing of former Houston Texans late-rounder Kenny Hilliard, according to Tesfatsion. Bringing in Hilliard shows the Burgundy and Gold are content to continue searching for solutions in the backfield.
Ideally, the team will find enough to enter the new season with a credible committee able to keep defenses honest. It means Perine and the rest need to make a stronger impression during the remainder of camp.
Kendall Fuller and Deshazor Everett Impressing
Washington's secondary is well-set at cornerback, with Breeland and Josh Norman excellent starters, while Quinton Dunbar is a solid reserve. What's missing is an obvious candidate for the slot.
Meanwhile, things aren't as settled at safety, despite the presence of second-year pro Su'a Cravens and free-agent arrival D.J. Swearinger as potential starters.
The question marks at key spots in this defensive backfield mean it's vital a few other players make strides at this year's camp. Fortunately, Kendall Fuller and Deshazor Everett appear to be moving forward.
Both have earned praise from Gruden, with the head coach commending Fuller's strength, speed and confidence, per Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times. Fuller has spent some time at nickelback during camp, according to Mike Jones of the Washington Post.
Like Doctson, Fuller's rookie year was marred by injury. Yet his 5'11" and 196-pound frame make him an intriguing fit for inside coverage, with length and opportunism key traits of his game.
Having Fuller, Breeland and Norman on the field together would let defensive coordinator Greg Manusky employ the blanket man-coverage approach he sometimes used with the Indianapolis Colts for big games.
A healthy Fuller would also further increase the Redskins' already bountiful options at corner. Few teams will be able to boast a contingent as talented as Breeland, Norman, Fuller and this year's third-round pick Fabian Moreau.
The story is different at safety, but at least Gruden can count on competition for Swearinger and Cravens, especially if Everett continues to turn heads. He produced an eye-catching interception against Vernon Davis, according to Jones, while Gruden applauded the 25-year-old's chops on special teams, per Princiotti.
As has been the case so often in recent years, things are far from set in stone for the Redskins at safety. The team is likely to continue trying out different combinations and options.
If a player such as Everett can seize his chance, Washington may finally feature a credible starter along the last line of defense for the first time in a while.
Jordan Reed's Status Increasingly a Concern
It turns out Reed starting camp on the PUP list was no mere ploy by the Redskins to proceed cautiously with their best offensive player. Unfortunately, it was instead the precursor for a recurrence of the injury issues all too common during his otherwise outstanding four seasons as a pro.
Gruden confirmed Reed has left Bon Secours to travel to Charlotte and seek help for a toe problem, per the team's official Twitter account. It's one more break in preparation during a significant offseason for a player who should be primed for the best season of his career.
Reed missed all of OTAs earlier this year, per Peter Hailey of CSNMidAtlantic.com. Put together with the latest developments, concern about Reed's ability to stay healthy will naturally only increase.
A brittle streak has always been an issue for Reed since he entered the NFL in 2013. The 27-year-old has never completed a 16-game season and never made more than eight starts in a single campaign.
It's a worrying trend for a pass-catching weapon the Redskins will count on more than ever this season. Reed is the only proven commodity after Garcon and Jackson were jettisoned from the passing game. He's also Cousins' favorite target.
In addition to his track record and comfort level in Washington, Reed is also arguably the most gifted "move' tight end in football. His speed, precision out of his breaks and spectacular elusiveness after the catch make Reed a mismatch against any coverage.
No. 86 is the one player on the Redskins' offense defenses must game-plan specifically to stop. Without him, the burden will increase on Cousins and his refreshed cast of receivers, a group already under enough pressure to deliver this season.
The early buzz from camp has offered hints Washington's passing game can remain the strength of the team, even if the reasons for Reed's absence are a worry. At least Pryor and Doctson are offering cause for excitement.