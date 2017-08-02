Washington Redskins: Rounding Up Latest Buzz from Training Camp

4 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Rob Kelley has a virtual lock on the starting running back job. However, he won't spark significant improvement on last season's 21st-ranked rushing attack all by himself.

Instead, the Redskins need one or two of the other members of their depth chart to step up and deliver. So far, though, the signs of it happening do not augur well.

Backfield depth rates as a concern after the way camp has unfolded for two reasons. The first are the struggles experienced by fourth-round pick Samaje Perine.

ESPN.com's John Keim noted how Perine couldn't hold on to the ball at a key moment:

"During a red-zone drill, rookie running back Samaje Perine had the ball stripped from him at the 5-yard line. He did not carry the ball again. Maybe that was by design, but it also could have been Gruden letting Perine know that was unacceptable."

Keim is right to underline the importance of this incident. After all, Gruden sent Matt Jones to the bench last season because 2015's third-round pick kept coughing it up.

Perine is expected to be a big-bodied bruiser who will work over defenses between the tackles. Inside running demands efficiency as much as toughness, though, so ball security is paramount.

Holding on to the ball isn't the only trait Perine must master. He already needs to improve his blocking, per Keim:

"Perine showed mixed results in a blitz pickup drill against the linebackers, allowing Mason Foster to get inside him on one rush and stopping Zach Vigil on another."

To some, the 21-year-old being able to handle the blitz may not be such a worry since he could well see the field most in obvious rushing situations as a rookie. Yet even if he's a short-yardage back, Perine could still be called on to deal with the rush on play-action pass plays.

More importantly, early issues protecting the football and blocking can hinder Perine's chances of taking playing time away from Kelley, who proved solid in both areas during 2016.

Of course, some initial bumps in the road have to be expected along Perine's learning curve for the pros. However, the Redskins need strong and capable depth in the backfield, something already thinned after Keith Marshall was lost for the season with a knee injury, per Keim.

Gruden had been talking up last year's seventh-round pick before the injury, per Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times. CSNMidAtlantic.com's JP Finlay noted how losing Marshall prompted the Redskins to give Joe Yearby a tryout.

This was followed by the signing of former Houston Texans late-rounder Kenny Hilliard, according to Tesfatsion. Bringing in Hilliard shows the Burgundy and Gold are content to continue searching for solutions in the backfield.

Ideally, the team will find enough to enter the new season with a credible committee able to keep defenses honest. It means Perine and the rest need to make a stronger impression during the remainder of camp.