5-Star SF Prospect Cameron Reddish Commits to Duke over Kentucky

Photo credit: Scout.com

Duke landed one of the top prospects in the 2018 class with the addition of 5-star forward Cameron Reddish Friday.

Reddish announced his decision in a video from the Players Tribune:

Reddish is listed as the No. 4 player in the country behind only R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Bol Bol, according to Scout.com.

The Pennsylvania native is an ideal small forward prospect with the handle and passing ability of a guard but enough size to make him a mismatch for most college players. Per DraftExpress, he measured at 6'7" with shoes and had a 7'1" wingspan.

He has enough athleticism to attack the basket and finish with consistency, while his smooth stroke from the perimeter makes him nearly unstoppable offensively. Although Reddish could still stand to improve defensively, his raw tools and long wingspan could make him a dominant player on that end of the floor.

"The one kid can play one, two, three, four, five. I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh,'" Kentucky coach John Calipari said of Reddish, per Kyle Tucker of SEC Country. "The kid can play every position. I mean, he's skilled and sees it. He's good."



Calipari was so impressed he put him on the roster of Team USA at the U19 World Cup.

Despite this extra attention with the Wildcats coach, Reddish instead chose the Blue Devils, continuing what has become a constant battle for top recruits between the two schools.

With his skill set, he could become the next in a long line of talented scoring wings like Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram, Jabari Parker and others. He could also play the 4 in Mike Krzyzewski's offense.

Although chances are he will be NBA-bound after one season, he could make a major impact at the college level regardless.