    Derek Jeter Reportedly Interested in Buying Marlins Despite Jeb Bush Backing Out

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2017

    FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2016, file photo, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush speaks at a town hall meeting at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., while pursuing the Republican presidential nomination. Harvard's Kennedy School announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, that Bush will be a visiting fellow in the Program on Education Policy and Governance for the fall 2016 term at the university in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush reportedly "has ended his participation in sales talks" and no longer desires to purchase the Miami Marlins, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

    Per that report, "Bush led a group that included former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who may still explore a bid with other investors. The person confirming Bush's decision didn't give a reason, but said Bush and Jeter remain great friends."

    Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that Jeter's group will still pursue the purchase without Bush, with Jeter serving as the "control person."

    Jackson offered more context on Tuesday's news: 

    Outside of Jeter's bidding group, Tagg Romney's ownership group is the most likely to win the bid. That group also includes former MLB pitcher Tom Glavine. 

    Romney is the son of former Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney.

    According to the AP (h/t the Minneapolis Star Tribune), "Bush's group and the Romney group had bid about $1.3 billion to buy the team from Jeffrey Loria, who bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry."

    Jackson reported in early March that Loria was expected to sell the team this year.