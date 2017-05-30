Maxime Hamou Banned from 2017 French Open for Trying to Kiss Female Reporter

ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty Images

French tennis player Maxime Hamou has been banned from the 2017 French Open after he tried to kiss female television reporter Maly Thomas live on air following his first-round defeat Monday.

Per BBC News, the 21-year-old has had his accreditation revoked, while the French Tennis Federation have ordered an investigation into the incident and labelled Hamou's behaviour "reprehensible."

Thomas, a Eurosport reporter, can be seen in footage of the interview having to force her way out from Hamou's clutches, per tennis fan Lynn Bee (h/t Sports Illustrated):

Per Huffington Post France (via BBC News), she said: "If I hadn't been live on air, I would have punched him."

Hamou is currently ranked No. 287 in the world and lost 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 to Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in the first round at Roland Garros.