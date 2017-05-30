Dustin Pedroia Placed on DL with Wrist Injury; Pablo Sandoval Reinstated

David Banks/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been diagnosed with a sprained left wrist suffered during Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reported Pedroia will be placed on the 10-day disabled list and third baseman Pablo Sandoval was activated from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Per MLB Network Radio, Red Sox manager John Farrell announced Pedroia did not have any fractures or structural damage in the wrist after undergoing an MRI.

Pedroia was injured in the top of the first inning against the White Sox when first baseman Jose Abreu attempted to tag him out by diving to the base. Pedroia tripped over him and came down on his wrist.

The four-time All-Star was replaced in the game by Josh Rutledge. The Red Sox lost 5-4 thanks to Melky Cabrera's go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In his 12th MLB season with the Red Sox, Pedroia is hitting .292/.369/.380 with nine doubles and two home runs in 45 games.