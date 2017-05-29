Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Details, Dashcam Video Reportedly to Be Released Tuesday

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Dashcam video and further details on the DUI arrest of Tiger Woods are expected to be released by police Tuesday.

Tim Rosaforte of Golf Channel reported the news (h/t Will Gray of Golf Channel).

Woods, 41, was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of DUI in Jupiter, Florida. He was arrested at 7 a.m. ET, and police records show he was jailed at 7:18 a.m. before being released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Law enforcement officers told TMZ Sports that Woods was "driving erratically, all over the road" and became "arrogant" when pulled over. He reportedly refused a breathalyzer.

“It’s embarrassing for Tiger, something that you can’t go back and change,” Woods' longtime friend Notah Begay said on Golf Channel, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. “I’ve been there myself. ... But it was a turning point in my life. Hopefully, it’s something he’ll learn from, grow from, take responsibility for and use it to make some changes.”

Woods underwent his fourth back surgery in April, which aimed to alleviate ongoing pain and allow him to return to competitive golf. Back issues have cost him most of the last four years of his career, and he is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 PGA season.

Woods wrote last week on his official website that he hasn't "felt this good in years."

"As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive," Woods wrote. "My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.

"But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."