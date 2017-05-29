Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ivan Perisic, Blaise Matuidi

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to a £100,000-per-week contract for Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic ahead of a £40 million move this summer.

According to The Sun's Dan King, United will beat Chelsea to the Croatian's signature, as the player's "heart was set" on a move to Old Trafford and the wages he could earn there.

United will be looking to add more firepower to their side after finishing just sixth in the Premier League and scoring 54 goals, 23 fewer than closest rivals Arsenal—not to mention they will be looking to advance as far as possible in the UEFA Champions League.

The winger enjoyed a strong campaign with Inter this year, per Squawka Football:

Perisic's biggest assets are perhaps his versatility—he can play on both flanks, in a supporting role or as a No. 10—and intelligence, but he's also got plenty of pace, which makes him a real handful for defences alongside his impressive dribbling skills.

BeIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti believes he would be an excellent signing for the Red Devils, as does Tancredi Palmeri of the same outlet:

Perisic perhaps isn't as consistently reliable as Palmeri makes out—he can often be quite the opposite—so manager Jose Mourinho may need to take special care to get the best out of him every week.

The 28-year-old is still a good player overall and capable of some truly excellent performances when playing to his potential, but at the reported price, there are younger and more consistent options in Serie A alone.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi has admitted his future is up in the air despite the club reportedly offering him a new deal.

Per The Mirror, he said:

"I don’t know yet. I am feeling good in Paris. It’s hard as you don’t know the real position of the club. PSG made a proposition to me. They are open to everything when it comes to me. There is no decision taken so far. Honestly, I don’t want to lie, I don’t know yet."

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson and Football Whispers' Andrew Gibney also commented on his quotes to Le Parisien:

Despite lacking the same star power as some of his more illustrious team-mates, Matuidi has been a key fixture in PSG's midfield for six seasons thanks to his tireless work rate, powerful running and outstanding distribution.

According to Squawka, the Frenchman won 40 tackles and 37 headed duels in Ligue 1 last season, as well as making 31 interceptions while maintaining a passing accuracy of 91 per cent.

While he's known more for his defensive contributions, he also scored four goals and assisted as many, creating a total of 27 chances.

If the experienced 30-year-old were to join United's midfield alongside Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, their engine room would be brimming with enterprise, energy and creativity.

His exit from the club this summer appears to be likely, and United could be on hand to capitalise in what would be a cut-price deal, as he has just one year left on his current contract.