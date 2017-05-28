Kevin Kisner Holds off Jordan Spieth to Win 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kevin Kisner was off the green after two shots on the par-four 18th with a narrow one-stroke lead over Jon Rahm, who was set for a birdie putt.

It appeared as if the twosome was hurtling toward a tiebreak during Sunday's final round of the Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, but Kisner scrambled for the par and benefitted from Rahm's miss to end the tiebreak threat. After Webb Simpson's bogey on the same hole, Kisner clinched the title.

Here is a look at the top 10, as well as the prize-money payouts, per ESPN.com:

Place Golfer Score Payout 1 Kevin Kisner -10 $1.242 million T2 Jordan Spieth -9 $515,200 T2 Sean O'Hair -9 $515,200 T2 Jon Rahm -9 $515,200 5 Webb Simpson -8 $276,000 6 Danny Lee -7 $248,400 T7 Steve Stricker -6 $215,050 T7 Brian Harman -6 $215,050 T7 Scott Piercy -6 $215,050

Kisner maintained the lead and win with the pressure-packed scramble, but he won the tournament on the turn after Sunday's front nine. He followed up two birdies and a bogey on the front with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 12 before another on No. 15.

He started the streak with a beautiful putt:

Kisner's bogey on No. 16 opened the door for Rahm, who shook off an early bogey with birdies on Nos. 14 and 17 to put himself a single stroke behind entering the final hole. His wild approach shot on No. 17 put even more pressure on the leader:

However, his birdie putt on No. 18 went wide, ending his chances.

Rahm wasn't the only one applying pressure to Kisner. Jordan Spieth was in hot pursuit throughout Sunday's round and even temporarily seized the lead at times. He shot a blistering five-under par for the day and wasted little time leaping into contention with birdies on Nos. 1, 2 and 5.

He made a statement to the rest of the contenders he was here to challenge for a title, but he couldn't muster up enough birdies to capture the crown and instead settled for 13 pars.

While Kisner, Rahm and Spieth made plenty of noise Sunday, it was Simpson who held the lead entering the final round. However, two bogeys and just one birdie doomed him to a fifth-place finish, when all it would have taken was a two-under-par performance to win the tournament.

Mike McAllister of the PGA Tour's official website noted Simpson had just one top-10 in 16 starts this season before the tournament, so the 2012 U.S. Open winner can at least take solace knowing he played better than the majority of his campaign to this point.

Elsewhere, 50-year-old Steve Stricker turned back the clock with a seven-under 63 Sunday. He was an afterthought coming into the final round at one over par, but eight birdies and one bogey gave him a top-10 finish as well and what the PGA Tour called the "round of the day":

The shot of the day went to Brian Stuard, who tallied a hole-in-one on No. 16 as part of a head-turning back nine. He had four birdies and the eagle on those last nine holes, but three bogeys and a double-bogey throughout the round were too much to overcome even though he had four more birdies on the front.

While Stuard thrilled with his ace, Kisner seized momentum heading into the summer portion of the schedule with a steady performance in the face of a number of challengers.