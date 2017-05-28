French Open 2017: Angelique Kerber Upset Highlights Sunday's 1st-Round Results

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The 2017 French Open claimed its first big upset on the opening day of competition, as the top-seeded Angelique Kerber lost in two sets to Ekaterina Makarova on Sunday.

Kerber isn't known as a strong clay player and proved it again Sunday. Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times was taken aback with how little conviction she showed:

Makarova found tons of success on Kerber's serve, running out to an easy 6-2, 6-2 win.

She didn't even need to play her best tennis to get past the women's World No. 1, as Kerber gifted her points left and right. When momentum finally seemed to turn late in the second set, with the German star grabbing a break, she promptly double-faulted to hand the advantage right back.

The final game was brutal to watch, as Makarova failed to make good on several opportunities. Kerber's luck eventually ran out, and per Stuart Fraser of the Times, she set the kind of record you'd rather not own:

The result opened the door for Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep to overtake Kerber for the No. 1 spot with a deep run in Paris. Pliskova can clinch the top spot with an appearance in the final, while Halep will need to win the tournament.

Venus Williams, Dominic Thiem and Bernard Tomic will be in action later Sunday.

