Stephen Curry Says Warriors 'Want to Do Something About' Cavaliers Having Fun

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Ahead of the third consecutive NBA Finals meeting between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, Dubs guard Stephen Curry expressed his desire to rain on the Cavs' parade.

According to Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, the two-time NBA MVP told reporters Saturday that he and the Warriors are aiming to spoil Cleveland's good time: "For the most part, you know what LeBron [James] does, you know what Kyrie [Irving] does. You know kind of their style and familiar with that. Other than that, I think when you look at the whole squad, they have a good kind of chemistry and vibe. It looks like they're having fun, and we want to do something about that."

The Warriors are also out for revenge after blowing a 3-1 lead in last year's Finals to lose to the Cavs and hand them their first championship in franchise history.

Golden State won the title the previous year, which makes the 2017 NBA Finals a rubber match between the unquestioned top two teams in basketball.

Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4 Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards John Wall Post Game Interview John Wall Game-Winning Three NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards

While LeBron and Co. figured out a way to defeat the seemingly unstoppable Warriors last season, after eliminating the Boston Celtics from the playoffs Thursday with a victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, James revealed the thought of facing Golden State again is stressful, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst.

"I'm going to be honest, I'm not in the right mind to even talk about Golden State," he said. "It's too stressful, and I'm not stressed right now. I'm very happy about our accomplishment. Golden State, they've been the best team in our league for the last three years, and then they added an MVP. That's all I can give you right now, because I'm happy and I don't want to be stressed."

For as good as Golden State was last year, when it won a record 73 regular-season games, the team is arguably even better because of the addition of Kevin Durant, as James alluded to.

The Warriors enter the Finals a perfect 12-0 in the playoffs—the first team in history to do so—while the Cavaliers aren't far behind with a record of 12-1.

Despite the fact that Cleveland is the defending champion, the Dubs are a 21-50 favorite to win the title, while the Cavs are 2-1 underdogs, according to OddsShark.