French Open 2017 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings from Roland Garros

The athletes competing in the 2017 French Open will do so for a significantly larger purse than last year, as this year's total prize money has been raised to €36 million (roughly £31.4 million, or $40.2 million).

According to Telegraph Sport, that's an increase of 12.5 per cent over the total purse for 2016. Both the men's and women's winners will earn €2.1 million (£1.8 million, $2.3 million) apiece. For the full purse and prize money breakdown, click here.

Nine-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal will start this year's French Open as the favourite to add yet another title―and a substantial bit of prize money―to his resume.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a fine clay season in 2017, filled with silverware and some amazing performances.

As shared by Matt Dowell of WACH Fox, there are a number of contenders who have all flashed their potential of late, however:

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was a popular pick to repeat after Nadal lost in Rome against Dominic Thiem, especially after the Serb cruised to the final of that tournament after beating the Austrian, losing just a single game.

One day later, however, Alexander Zverev pulled off a major upset, leading to even more confusion. Nadal has shown the best form in the past couple of weeks―he remains the safest bet to win.

The men's draw served up an interesting path to the final for the 30-year-old, who could meet Djokovic in the semi-finals. Other big names to keep an eye on include Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray.

If the men's tournament seems to contain just two favourites for the title―Nadal and Djokovic―the women's draw is wide open. The absence of Serena Williams has a big role in that, as does the poor form of several contenders, including defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

Since winning last year's French Open, the 23-year-old has been in a major slump, and a recent injury ruined her preparations for Roland Garros. Simona Halep also has some injury concerns, and at the time of writing, it wasn't even sure she would play in Paris, per BBC Sport.

Elina Svitolina has been in solid form of late but has limited Grand Slam experience, and world No. 1 Angelique Kerber isn't a strong player on clay―her best result at the French Open came in 2012, when she made the quarter-finals.