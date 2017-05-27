Stanley Cup Final 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Predators vs. Penguins

Matt Kincaid/Getty Images

After playing every other day throughout the NHL Eastern Conference Final, the Pittsburgh Penguins will have one extra day to prepare for the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

After going into double overtime in their seventh game with the Ottawa Senators Thursday night, that's a good thing for head coach Mike Sullivan's defending champions.

The Penguins were pushed to the limit by an upstart Senators team that featured superb play from defenseman Erik Karlsson and goaltender Craig Anderson, as well as solid contributions from the team's role players.

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Chris Kunitz was the seventh-game hero for the Penguins, scoring the opening goal of the game off a sharp feed from Conor Sheary and then knuckling the winning goal past Anderson off of a feed from Sidney Crosby.

Kunitz had not scored in 34 games before he came through twice in the 3-2 victory. While he was thrilled to contribute and that his team was successful, Kunitz was quick to point out the Predators will present a major challenge in a series that will get underway Monday night at 8 p.m. ET from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. NBC will broadcast the game.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1, Nashville at Pittsburgh, May 29, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2, Nashville at Pittsburgh, May 31, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Game 3, Pittsburgh at Nashville, June 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Game 4, Pittsburgh at Nashville, June 5, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 5, Nashville at Pittsburgh, June 8, 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 6, Pittsburgh at Nashville, June 11, 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 7, Nashville at Pittsburgh, June 14, 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

All games will be live-streamed at NBCSports.com.

"We have to make sure we're prepared for another different type of team," Kunitz said, per Mike Battaglino of NHL.com. "They have a speed team that's going to come at you with some active [defensemen]...with a great goaltender. We're going to have to come out and figure a game plan to play with speed, play with pace and try to dictate a Penguins game."

Pittsburgh is a veteran team that knows how to come though in the clutch and has won seven consecutive playoff series, dating back to the start of last year's postseason.

They have an edge with Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and Sullivan has a group of game-changing players who can support their superstars.

In addition to Kunitz, the Penguins have gotten major contributions from Phil Kessel, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Justin Schultz.

The Pens also got a lift when Sullivan inserted goalie Matt Murray into the lineup in place of Marc-Andre Fleury. Murray has a 3-1 postseason record with a 1.35 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage.

Goaltender Pekka Rinne is one of the main reasons the Predators have made it to their first Stanley Cup Final. Rinne was at the top of his game throughout series wins over the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks.

Rinne has a 12-4 record with a 1.70 GAA and a .941 save percentage. In addition to those excellent overall numbers, Rinne has also been able to make the big saves at the key moments in all three previous series.

Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm said the Penguins are similar to the Blackhawks because of their speed and talent.

"The fact that we swept the Blackhawks is a good thing, I would say," Ekholm said, per Shawn P. Roarke of NHL.com. "I look forward to it. I think it is going to be a great series, it's going to go deep and it is going to get down to really small details and who can execute their system to the best of their abilities. [That team] is going to take the Cup home."

Ekholm is part of a stellar Nashville defensive crew that has played decisively throughout the playoffs. The foursome of Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi, P.K. Subban and Ekholm has tallied 39 points in 16 games.

Filip Forsberg is a a dominant scorer up front, and he gets support from Colton Sissons, Viktor Arvidsson and James Neal.

The oddsmakers have made the Penguins minus-155 favorites in the series, according to OddsShark. Those who wager on Pittsburgh have to risk $155 to earn a $100 profit. The Preds are plus-135 underdogs.