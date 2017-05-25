Larry Fedora, UNC Agree on New Contract Through 2022

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The North Carolina Tar Heels and football head coach Larry Fedora agreed on a contract extension that will keep the coach in Chapel Hill through the 2022 season.

"I enjoy coaching at the University of North Carolina and I appreciate the trust Chancellor Folt and Bubba Cunningham have shown in the leadership of our program," Fedora said. "Our staff and players have worked diligently over the last five years to build a program that encompasses all aspects of the student-athlete experience, while simultaneously achieving success on the field."

Jonathan Jones of SI.com has been pleasantly surprised by Fedora's commitment to the program:

Fedora, 54, has gone 40-25 record in five seasons with North Carolina, leading the school to four straight bowl games, though the Tar Heels have gone 1-3 in those contests. Despite going 8-4 in 2012, Fedora's first season at the helm, the Tar Heels were banned from postseason play due to NCAA sanctions.

The team also played in the ACC Championship Game in the 2015 season, losing to Clemson.

"Under [Fedora's] leadership, our student-athletes are succeeding in the classroom, contributing positively to our community—and competing for championships," Cunningham said. "We know this was a lengthy process, but we wanted to make sure the terms were appropriate for both Coach Fedora and the University."